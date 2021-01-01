A GROUP of young Huercal-Overa volunteers finished 2020 by clearing the Rambla stream that runs through the town.

The 17-year-olds explained they were all aware of the importance of caring for the environment now to ensure a sustainable future where everyone could have something to contribute.

-- Advertisement --



Finance councillor Adrian Ramos accompanied the group as they removed litter from the Rambla, declaring that he was proud to be able to count on active young people who were so aware of the need to respect the environment.

“Residents frequently visit our open spaces and although the majority cooperate by leaving neither rubbish nor litter, we still have some way to go,” Ramos said.

The councillor added that the town hall offered everything at its disposal to help the young volunteers as well as anybody else wanting to carry out similar operations that benefitted the municipality.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Huercal-Overa youngsters think of tomorrow.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.