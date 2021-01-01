HOUSE explodes on New Year’s Day forcing families to be evacuated

Three people have been injured after a huge explosion at a house in Portsmouth on New Year’s Day. Emergency services rushed to the scene in Whale Island Way shortly before 1pm, according to Hampshire Live, and people were asked to avoid the area to allow room for fire fighters to get through.

“We have a number of crews from across Portsmouth on scene at a property fire on Whale Island Way,” Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said on Twitter.

“Please avoid the area to allow access for emergency services vehicles.”

South Central Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Response Team (HART) also attended the blast and officials reported that families in all of the affected terraced houses had been evacuated. The cause of the explosion is currently unknown.

