From Almeria to the UN

ALMERIA economist Jesus Miranda Hita is now working in the UN’s Joint Inspection Unit (JIU).

Until now, Miranda was assistant Director-General of Services at Spain’s Treasury, the Hacienda Ministry, and he will be the first Spaniard to occupy a post at the JIU.

He will be part of the team that checks human and financial sources as well as the administrations of other agencies and international organisations.

