French Police Clash With Revelers at Massive New Year’s Rave

FRENCH POLICE clashed with revelers at a 2500-person illegal rave in Brittany on New Year’s Eve which broke serious Covid restrictions.

Over 2500 people reportedly attended the New Year’s Eve rave held in an abandoned warehouse in Lieuron, a small village near Rennes in northwest France. Revelers had travelled from all over the country, as well as from the UK and Spain for the massive illegal event.

Local gendarmes were met with “fierce hostility” from some party-goers, who pelted officers with stones and bottles and torched a police vehicle. The techno music continued throughout the night and into the New Year as officers found themselves unable to disband the huge crowds, who were in serious breach of France’s strict Covid restrictions.

Across the country, an 8 PM curfew was maintained for New Year’s Eve, with Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin stating that over 132,000 officers had been deployed across France to prevent large festivities. In the southern city of Marseilles, police dismantled an illegal party of 300 people.

France has been badly affected by recent waves of the coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has recorded 2,620,425 cases and 64,632 deaths.

