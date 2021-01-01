French Police Arrest Over 600 New Years Eve Revellers.

New Year’s Eve in France was marked by hundreds of incidents and clandestine parties. The police were kept busy and reportedly arrested 662 people and issued 6,650 warnings and fines for non-compliance with the curfew, said the French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin.

-- Advertisement --



“Even if the incidents were less important than in previous years”, “individuals took to task, sometimes very violently with the use of fireworks mortars, the police,” said the minister in a statement. communicated. There were “662 arrests” and “407 individuals” placed in police custody, he added.

The police also carried out “45,400 checks” and drew up “6,650 verbalizations for non-compliance with the curfew”, detailed the minister. He welcomed the news “that the curfew has been particularly respected in Paris, the usual place for gatherings”.

During the night, there were also 25 police and gendarmes injured, Gérald Darmanin said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “French Police Arrest Over 600 New Years Eve Revellers”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.