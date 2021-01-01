FRANCE brings forward night curfew to 6pm

France has announced that the nightly Covid curfew will be extended from Saturday, January 2, from 10pm to 6pm in certain regions. Speaking on French TV on Friday, government spokesperson Gabriel Attal announced that major cities such as Paris and Marseille won’t be affected.

The areas subject to the new curfew are: Hautes-Alpes, les Alpes-Maritimes, les Ardennes, le Doubs, le Jura, la Marne, la Haute-Marne, la Meurthe-et-Moselle, la Meuse, la Haute-Saône, les Vosges, le Territoire de Belfort, la Moselle, la Nièvre et la Saône-et-Loire.

“The virus continues to circulate in Franc with a disparity between the territories,” explained Attal.

“If the situation were to deteriorate further in certain territories, we will take the necessary decisions”, he added.

