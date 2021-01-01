First Lorry Exits Eurotunnel After UK Leaves Single Market

First Lorry Exits Eurotunnel After The UK Leaves The Single Market.

The first lorry has passed through controls at the Eurotunnel and headed for Europe, as the UK’s historic departure from the single market became a reality. The ‘honour’ went to Driver Slavi Ivanov Shumeykov, who smiled and waved as his HGV was processed by officials late on New Year’s Eve.

-- Advertisement --



His Eddie Stobart vehicle went through Eurotunnel controls in Folkestone Kent just after 11 pm. Scenes in Dover have recently been quiet, many hauliers instead preferring to stay away and avoid being the first to test the new border controls.

There had been widespread fears of disruption in Kent as the UK counted down to 11 pm and the end of the Brexit transition period following chaotic scenes on the roads last week. However, nightmarish visions of miles-long lorry queues may not after all become a reality as businesses seek to avoid crossing the Channel altogether and customs officials take a “flexible” approach.

UK officials insist they are confident the necessary mechanisms are in place are ready to go. The change of systems at the Eurotunnel as the UK leaves the single market and customs union is expected to be “seamless”, a spokesperson for the shuttle service said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “First Lorry Exits Eurotunnel After the UK Leaves Single Market”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.