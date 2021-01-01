FATHER tragically drowns while trying to save his young son in Brazil.

The family were at a São Paulo beach in Itanhaém on Tuesday when waves washed son Antonio Gomes, aged nine, out to sea. Father Diogo Gomes, aged 31, heroically tried to save his son.

-- Advertisement --



Diogo was a Military Police officer for São Paulo and had served for 11 years. Wife Débora Pinho spoke to G1 and told how the family had been at the beach with their nephews. A strong wave hit and Antonio was split from the family and taken away from the shoreline. Diogo was able to reach his son and was seen struggling to hold him above the water.

When Pinho screamed for help a stranger entered the water and was able to take hold of Antonio and bring him safely to shore, but Diogo was dragged off by the currents. His body was later found by lifeguards.

Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian President has said that Diogo was a hero who gave his life to save his son.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Father Tragically Drowns While Trying to Save Son”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.