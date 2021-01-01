England’s Chief Medical Officer Warns Coronavirus Vaccine Shortages ‘will last months’

England’s Chief Medical Officer, Chris Whitty, Warns Coronavirus Vaccine Shortages ‘will last months.’

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty has warned that vaccine shortages will be a problem for months with the newly approved Oxford/AstraZeneca jab set to be rolled out on Monday, Jan. 4. However, second doses of both this and the Pfizer/BioNtech shot will now take place within 12 weeks rather than 21 days as was initially planned.

He said the shortage of jabs “is a reality that cannot be wished away” in a letter to doctors. In England, 786,000 people have had a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, with 264,406 jabs in Christmas week, while 944,539 have had the vaccine in total throughout the UK.

Prof Whitty’s letter goes on to say, “The COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly the biggest health crisis in a generation, and certainly in our professional lifetimes.”

Tory ministers originally claimed Britain might have 30million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab ready to go by September 2020. That pledge was later downgraded to 4million doses by the end of 2020. In reality, just 530,000 doses were “available to the UK” as of December 30

