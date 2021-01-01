Driver who endangered minor caught thanks to viral videos

GUARDIA CIVIL in Gran Canaria have arrested a man who had uploaded videos of himself driving at high speed on local roads, in some of them with a child in the passenger seat without a proper seatbelt.

His videos, in which he drove a very easily recognisable Mazda RX7 sports car at high speeds on stretches of roads and through tunnels in the south of the island with speed limits of just 40 or 60 km/h, went viral, so he made it easy for the Guardia Civil to identify and arrest him.

The man was apparently on holiday on the island and has also been seen in Marbella and the surrounding area. In the videos he can be heard speaking in English and he travels around the world with the car making videos which he uploads to social media for his followers. In the past few weeks he has been in at least four different countries. Videos had been uploaded recently from London and Puerto Rico.

In the video with the little girl, which appeared on his Instagram and TikTok accounts, under the name F1rx7, he asks her if she likes going that fast.

His car has now been confiscated by the Guardia Civil and he could face losing his license for between one and six years, and a prison sentence of between six months and two years.

Guardia Civil have thanked citizen cooperation which has been of great help in locating the driver who appeared in court in San Bartolome de Tirajana. He has since been released and may also be charged for using a mobile phone while driving.

The Guardia Civil were first alerted to the videos at 8pm on December 29 and at 2pm on December 30 they had located the driver.

His aggressive way of driving, overtaking in dangerous areas and tailgating other vehicles, had caused alarm amongst local residents.

