Donald Trump’s ‘Below Par’ Scottish Golf Resort Posts Eighth Year Loss Of Over £1million.

ONE of Donald Trump’s golf resorts in Scotland has posted a loss of more than £1million for the eighth year in a row, its ‘below par’ performance is revealed in accounts filed to Companies House.

The accounts show that The Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeenshire made a total loss of £1,103,248 for 2019 -the outgoing US President, 74, opened the resort in 2012 following a battle with environmental campaigners.

Trumps son Eric reported: “The severity of the impact (of coronavirus) on the golf, leisure and hospitality industry is unprecedented and was not foreseen at the beginning of the pandemic. The directors believe the resort’s profitability will be positively impacted in the long-term as a result of operational adjustments enacted to address these risks.”

The company added that “Trump International continues to rise in the world golf rankings and plays an important part in the global Trump portfolio.” The president’s other golf resort at Turnberry, Ayrshire made a loss of £10.7million for 2018- results for Turnberry 2019 have yet to be published.