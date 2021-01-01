Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Was The Most Pirated Download Of 2020

DISNEY’S ‘The Mandalorian’ Was Most Pirated Download Of 2020 according to TorrentFreak



Disney’s massive Star Wars production, ‘The Mandalorian’, was the most-pirated torrents download of 2020, according to TorrentFreak, breaking the long-standing record held by ‘Game Of Thrones’.

The title of most-pirated of course is a dubious one, as it is highly illegal, and not to be recommended, but, as a spokesman for TorrentFreak pointed out, the three most pirated 2020 shows, are exclusive to three different platforms, so if an individual wanted to watch them all legally, it would mean paying three separate subscriptions, “The top three nicely shows how fragmented the online entertainment industry has become”.

Disney’s streaming service was launched at the start of lockdown, and was an instant hit, a huge success, but then the second-most-pirated show was ‘The Boys’, which was exclusive to Amazon Prime, a different platform with another subscription.

The top 10 was rounded out by, ‘Westworld’, ‘Vikings’, ‘Star Trek: Picard’, ‘Rick And Morty’, ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘The Outsider’, ‘Arrow’, and ‘The Flash’.

