CRISTINA PEDROCHE’s New Year’s Eve Dress was “A tribute to masks” and took over 350 hours to make.

Cristina set out to amaze the audience at this year’s New Year’s Eve show aired on Antena 3, from the Puerta del Sol in Madrid. Every year the dress is different and is bound not only to amaze, but also cause some controversy.

-- Advertisement --



The dress to welcome in 2021 took over 350 hours to make, was designed by Pedro del Hierro and as Cristina told the audience live, has 16,308 stones on the “mask tribute” dress. Each stone had to be individually embroidered.

Cristina said “With this dress I want to bring light to all the huses, it is a tribute to the masks that we use so much.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cristina Pedroche’s New Year’s Eve Dress was “A tribute to masks””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.