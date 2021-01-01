COVID Leaves Man City Without Five Key Players For Chelsea Match on Sunday

Pep Guardiola has announced his Manchester City will be minus five key players for Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge for the Premiership match with Chelsea, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak at The Etihad.

Defender Kyle Walker, and striker, Gabriel Jesus, had already missed one match through isolating with the virus, but now it is reported that another three unnamed players are also isolating, after the latest round of tests carried out for the virus.

Guardiola, when asked how many players would be missing for Sunday, said, “Five right now. Five players are isolating for 10 days. The first cases that were released it was two players and three more the second time. I don’t think the Premier League allow us to name the players. We have to respect the privacy of the players maybe. You will see the line-ups and three important players not there, so you will know exactly but I’m not allowed to tell you”.

