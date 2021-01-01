Correos Announces More Than 3,000 New Jobs

CORREOS announces the creation of more than 3,000 new jobs

In some very welcome New Year news, state postal service Correos has announced the creation of 3,254 jobs throughout Spain. Both full and part-time positions are available across a range of disciplines. Correos prides itself on its equal treatment of men and women and has added that people with disabilities are also welcome to apply for the jobs.

Anyone wishing to apply can do so on the Correos website.

