CORONATION Street star Mark Eden, who played Alan Bradley on the soap, has sadly died at the age of 92

Corrie’s favourite baddie in the 80s, Mark passed away peacefully in hospital after a long battle with Alzheimer’s on Friday, January 1. He is survived by his wife Sue Nicholls, 77, who plays the much-loved Audrey Roberts in Coronation Street. Sue was Mark’s third wife and the pair married in 1993.

-- Advertisement --



A statement from his agent to the PA news agency said: ‘We are very sad to announce the death of actor Mark Eden.

‘He died peacefully, in hospital, earlier today, 1st Jan 2021. Mark had been living with Alzheimer’s disease for some time, and was hospitalised in November.

‘Mark, 92, had a long career spanning more than 50 years, including eight years in Coronation Street as character Alan Bradley.

‘He is survived by his wife Sue, his daughter Polly, his stepson Paul and grand-daughter Emma. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.’

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Coronation Street Star Mark Eden Has Died”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.