A CATALONIA nursing home outbreak has infected 126 people in the province of Tarragona.

Unfortunately nursing homes in Spain continue to be a source of COVID-19 outbreaks, and the STS Salou Residence and Social Health Centre in Tarragona has reported a new outbreak.

-- Advertisement --



Of the 134 residents in the home, 98 have now been infected with the virus. According to La Vanguardia, nearly 30 healthcare workers have been found to also be positive. The home was visited by Public Health officials in order to give advice on the situation.

So far no transfers to hospital have been necessary and no deaths have been recorded. The nursing is set to be visited by a primary health care team that will evaluate how the residents are progressing using ultrasound scans.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “ Catalonia Nursing Home Outbreak Infects 126 People”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.