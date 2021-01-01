REGISTRATION tax for new cars is expected to increase from today, January 1, in Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The tax is based on CO2 emissions, and the method of measuring vehicle pollution will be much more accurate with the new WLTP standard (World Harmonized Light-duty Vehicle Test Procedure) with which the Traffic Department will replace the previous European Driving Cycle (NEDC). Being more demanding, it shows pollutant values between 20 and 30 per cent higher.

Data for each vehicle model will be updated to put them in the correct category.

According to the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), this will cause some cars to change category, thereby increasing the rate of registration tax applied to them. The rise is expected to be around €800 on average, making the purchase of the car more expensive.

Cars which emit less than 120 gr / km of CO2 will not have to pay the tax.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Car registration tax goes up”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.