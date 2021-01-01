Canadian Minister Resigns After Covid Caribbean Trip

ONTARIO’S Finance Minister has resigned and apologised after taking a family holiday to the sunny Caribbean while Canadians are urged to avoid travelling.

The Canadian politician, Rod Philips, travelled to sun-drenched St Barts in the Caribbean on December 13th for a family Christmas holiday by the beach. His trip coincided with Canada experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, with the government urging residents to avoid all non-essential travel.

Speaking to local media outside his Toronto home, Mr. Philips profusely apologised for his “dumb, dumb, mistake”. He said “I do not make excuses for the fact that I travelled when we shouldn’t have travelled.” It has also been revealed that during the summer, the Minister made another non-essential trip to Switzerland.

Ontario’s Premier, Doug Ford, told reporters at a Covid vaccine facility that “There can’t be rules for elected people and non-elected people.”

“I can tell you I’m very upset. I’m very frustrated with the situation. I stand out here every single day and tell people to stay at home,” he added.

Canada has so far recorded over half a million Covid-19 cases, with almost 16,000 deaths.

