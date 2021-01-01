Bus passenger injured by flying debris

A MAN, 50, was injured by flying debris while he was travelling on a bus in Marbella, Malaga.

According to the 112 Emergency Services, an accident involving a car and a bus occurred near the Palacio de Congresos in the city at almost 10pm on December 31.

Local Spanish daily Diario Sur reports that the car hit the central reservation, overturning and sending bricks and concrete flying in all directions. A bus which was travelling in the opposite direction was hit by the flying debris, smashing all the windows on one side. The 50-year-old man was a passenger on the bus who was sitting next to the window, and was hit in the head by a piece of concrete.

He and the woman who was driving the car, aged 28, were taken to the nearby Costa del Sol Hospital, although neither of them had suffered life-threatening injuries.

Local Police attended the scene, as well as paramedics and firefighters.

