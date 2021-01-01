BURNLEY FC Takeover By American Investors ALK Capital Completed, in a statement released

Burnley FC announced, on Thursday, December 31, the completion of the 84 per cent stake takeover deal by American company based in Delaware, ALK Capital, approved and ratified by Premier League bosses, in time to be in control for tomorrow’s (Saturday) match against Fulham.

In a company statement, Alan Pace, the managing partner in ALK, and former CEO of the MLS club, Real Salt Lake, said he will replace Mike Garlick as chairman of Burnley FC, and “Garlick, alongside former shareholder John Banaszkiewicz, will remain on ALK Capital’s new board of directors at Burnley, ensuring a smooth transition to new ownership and providing valuable knowledge from his eight-year tenure as club chairman”.

It continued, “This successful period has seen two promotions to the Premier League, development of the Barnfield Training Centre, and European football at Turf Moor for the first time in more than half a century”.

Mike Garlick, who until now had a 50 per cent stake in The Clarets, said in his statement, “In Alan Pace and his team, we are welcoming committed investors to Turf Moor who will be living here in the local community and investing in the club, both on and off the football pitch, for many years to come”.

