British ‘Disneyland’ Theme Park Plans Come to Life.

New pictures are bringing to life a new theme park which has been called the “UK’s answer to Disneyland”. The London Resort could have at least six planned rollercoasters, a set of artificial mountains and a Union Jack-branded rotunda. If successful, it will be the first European development built from scratch since Disneyland Paris opened in 1992 and will also generate much-needed billions for the UK economy.

If approved, and built to the size it is planned to be, it will be as big as 136 stadiums – all filled with a number of mystical and mystery attractions. In the submitted artist impressions, it looks like castle turrets can also be spotted which further strengthen the developers’ claims that the London Resort will act like a UK Disneyland. Connections to the park will be served by a rapidly expanding network of road, rail, and Air projects.

Train connections

HS2 has released some photos of their construction sites, including several from the London area. HS2 is building new stations at Euston and Old Oak Common, plus a marshalling yard at nearby Willesden, and has a large tunnel portal that will dive under the Chilterns next to the M25.

Heathrow Airport connections

The airport now expects to complete a third runway between 2028 and 2029. In a consultation published by the CAA, it said “the best approach in the interest of consumers” is to limit certain early construction costs to £1.6bn. This is expected to accommodate some of the millions of visitors the park will attract from abroad.

Biggest Road Building Plan Since The Romans

In September last year, the then Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid told delegates at the Conservative party conference of a five-year plan to spend £27 billion on expanding and improving England’s roads. The “improvement” of England’s Strategic Road Network—which comprises freeways and major “A-roads”—is often described by ministers as the “largest-ever investment of this kind.”

