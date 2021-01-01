BRITAIN’S ‘rejoin’ campaign is fully underway in a bid to reverse Brexit

Just hours after Britain formally left the European Union’s at 11pm on New Year’s Eve, Rejoiner Lord Adonis has thrown himself into launching an online campaign to reverse Brexit and get Britain back into the EU.

On Monday morning, January 1, Lord Adonis tweeted:

“I don’t mourn Brexit, looking backward.

“I want to reverse it, looking forwards.”

A short time later, he replied to a European Movement UK member’s post, stating:

“The campaign to rejoin Europe starts today.

“Here is how you can get involved – come and join us!”

Nicola Sturgeon is also making Brexit waves in Scotland as she vowed on December 31 that the country would be back in Europe soon. However, in his New Year’s Eve address, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Britons to “make the most of” being separated from the EU.

“This is an amazing moment for this country.

“We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it.”

