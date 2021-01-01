BRITAIN has abolished its tax on menstrual products in one of the first acts of separation from the European Union.

-- Advertisement --



In the European Union, sanitary products cannot be taxed at a rate of less than 5% because they are considered “luxury items”. Now Britain has followed other territories in removing all tax from sanitary items, according to an official government statement, taking effect on January 1st as Brexit is finalised.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said that “sanitary products are essential, so it’s right that we do not charge VAT”. He added that the government has “already rolled out free sanitary products in schools, colleges, and hospitals and this commitment takes us another step closer to making them available and affordable for all women”.

In Scotland, sanitary products were made completely free in November, while Ireland is the only EU state where menstrual goods are exempt from VAT as there was no tax in place when the bloc made its minimum rate rule. In ten US states, sanitary products are also exempt from tax.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Britain Will No Longer Tax Menstrual Products”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.