Brit driver wanted after fleeing the scene of an accident

A BRITISH man is wanted for causing an accident on the A-357 road in Malaga province, writing off a vehicle and fleeing the scene.

According to the Guardia Civil, he was driving a large, black 4×4 vehicle between Cartama and Pizarra, heading towards the latter, when his vehicle hit another which was stopped at the side of the road on the exit to Rio Grande.

The occupant of the vehicle was inside at the time, and although he was not seriously injured, his vehicle sustained extensive damage when it was shunted seven metres along the hard shoulder.

According to local Spanish daily, Diario Sur, the wanted driver, who appeared to be drunk at the time, fled towards Campillos, with the Local Police and Guardia Civil in pursuit. They chased him as far as Cerralba, but at the time of writing, the British driver had reportedly not yet been detained for fleeing the scene of the accident he had caused and was still wanted.

