BREAKING NEWS: SPAIN extends UK travel ban until January 19

Spain announced on January 1 that all passenger travel from the UK, including the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands, by air and sea will be prohibited until January 19. Spanish nationals and those with legal residency in Spain will be allowed to enter the country.

-- Advertisement --



The Spanish government initially prohibited flights coming from the UK on December 22 in a bid to stop the spread of the super-contagious mutant Covid variant first discovered in the UK. Portugal followed suit on January 1 and banned British nationals from entering the country and islands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that only passengers who can prove their residency status will be allowed into the country, and so proper documents must be carried, such as the new TIE card or the green paper residence cert.

In addition, passengers travelling from ‘risk’ countries must provide a negative Covid PCR, TNA or LAMP test taken up to 72 hours before arrival. A full list of those countries can be found on the website of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: Spain Extends UK Travel Ban”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.