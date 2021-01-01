Breaking News: PORTUGAL bans Brits from entering the country and islands

Portugal has become the latest in a long line of countries to ban UK nationals from entering the country except for “essential purposes,” such as reuniting with family or to work. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) announced that the measures, aimed at preventing the spread of the super-contagious mutant Covid variant first identified in the UK, will come into force on Friday, January 1.

The advice states: “The Portuguese government has announced that from January 1 2021, travel by UK nationals to Portugal, including Madeira, Porto Santo and the Azores, will not be permitted, except for essential purposes, such as to enable you to reunite with your family, or for professional, educational, health or humanitarian reasons.”

However, the advice added: “This restriction does not apply to UK nationals who are legally resident in Portugal or any other EU member state.

