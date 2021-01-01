BORIS’S New Year Message, “This Is An Amazing Moment For This Country” as Brexit starts



Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaking during his message, at 11pm on Thursday 31, just before the turn of the New Year and Brexit, joyously described the UK’s first day of freedom as an “amazing moment for this country”, urging British people to “make the most of independence from the EU and come together”, as one United Kingdom.

-- Advertisement --



Mr Johnson told the British people, “We have our freedom in our hands, and it is up to us to make the most of it. And I think it will be the overwhelming instinct of the people of this country to come together as one United Kingdom, England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, working together to express our values around the world”.

He continued, “Britain is free to do trade deals around the world and free to turbocharge our ambition to be a science superpower. From biosciences to artificial intelligence, and with our world-leading battery and wind technology we will work with partners around the world, not just to tackle climate change, but to create the millions of high-skilled jobs this country will need not just this year, 2021, as we bounce back from Covid, but in the years to come”.

Conservative MPs who had been Eurosceptics, last night hailed the Brexit transition as “victory for democracy and sovereignty”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris’s New Year Message, “This Is An Amazing Moment For This Country””.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.