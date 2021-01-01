Boris Johnson Welcomes 2021 and Gives Two Reasons For a ‘Much Brighter Future’.

Upbeat Boris Johnson welcomed the New Year in and said that 2021 can be a year of change and hope thanks to Brexit and the new coronavirus vaccines. However, he warned that tough times are before the country, telling Britons: ‘We must face the reality of the challenge ahead.’ He went on to say, quote: ‘ This is an amazing moment for this country, he said in his New Year message. We have our freedom in our hands and it is up to us to make the most of it.’

The Prime Minister used a newspaper column to offer hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic was behind Britain thanks to the arrival of new vaccines being rolled out by the NHS. And he said that Brexit, which finally occurred at 11 pm last night, Thursday, Dec. 31, also meant that good times could be on the horizon.

Boris Johnson also claimed that Brexit has given the UK the freedom to do things like developing COVID vaccines better than the other countries in the European Union. In his upbeat New Year video message, the prime minister declared the Oxford vaccine breakthrough and the end of Brexit deadlock have given him confidence for the year ahead.

