Bolivian football ended the year with a brawl and a stray dog

BOLIVIAN football ended 2020 with a massive fight between players following a confrontation between Marcos Riquelme and Serginho.

The Felix Capriles Stadium in Cochabamba became the scene of a shameful spectacle, highlighting the downside of professional football.

A few minutes from the end of the match between Jorge Wilstermann and Bolivar, an argument between the two players unleashed a battle on the field involving multiple others.

Minutes before, Riquelme had thrown the ball at Serginho’s head and made gestures that caused the fight that South American football is ashamed of.

The two players were thrown off the pitch but then went to finish the fight off the field, where their teammates broke up the brawl.

This comes just days after a game in Bolivia was halted when a dog when ran onto the field with a football boot in its mouth.

The game in Potosi between The Strongest and Nacional Potosi was paused for several minutes while players and officials chased the dog around the field, until one of the players was able to pick up the dog and carry it to the sidelines.

Player Raul Castro later announced that he was adopting the dog, who was named Cachito by fans.

