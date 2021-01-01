Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Minneapolis Police Shooting

BODYCAM footage has been released showing the first fatal shooting of a suspect by Minneapolis police since the killing of George Floyd in May sparked outrage.

The Minneapolis Police Department released footage of the incident the day after the Wednesday, December 30th, incident. Donald Idd, a 23-year old black man, was shot dead by officers after allegedly firing shots at police first when they pursued him over an alleged felony.

In the bodycam footage, officers can be heard shouting “stop your car, hands up, hands up!” followed by the sound of gunfire. Police say that the female passenger in Idd’s vehicle was uninjured, nor were any officers.