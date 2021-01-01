Bodycam Footage Shows Fatal Minneapolis Police Shooting

BODYCAM footage has been released showing the first fatal shooting of a suspect by Minneapolis police since the killing of George Floyd in May sparked outrage.
The Minneapolis Police Department released footage of the incident the day after the Wednesday, December 30th, incident. Donald Idd, a 23-year old black man, was shot dead by officers after allegedly firing shots at police first when they pursued him over an alleged felony.
In the bodycam footage, officers can be heard shouting “stop your car, hands up, hands up!” followed by the sound of gunfire. Police say that the female passenger in Idd’s vehicle was uninjured, nor were any officers.
Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo said a gun was found at the scene. He stated: “When I viewed the video that everyone else is viewing – and certainly the real-time slow-down version – it appears the individual inside the vehicle fired his weapon at the officers first”.
“He was just sitting in the car, and bullets were shot at him, and no reason,” Bayle Gelle, Mr. Idd’s father, told CBS News, “Why are we here?… Because of colour. He is a black man. We want to know why my sweet son gets shot and killed.”
Groups of protesters have reportedly been gathering at the scene of the killing, prompting many to anticipate another protest movement against police killings of black men. The murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police officers in May sparked international outrage and sparked a huge racial justice movement across the United States.
