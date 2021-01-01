Almeria province’s non-working days for 2021

TWO official non-working days – January 1 and January 6, the Three Kings fiesta – have already gone, but more remain for 2021.

As Andalucia Day falls on Sunday February 28, this will be celebrated on Monday March 1.

April 1 and 2, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, are followed by Labour Day on Saturday May 1.

San Juan brings another day off on Thursday June 24 and as the Assumption (August 15) falls on a Sunday, once again this shifts to the following day, August 16.

Saturday August 28 sees the fiesta in honour of the province’s patron, Virgen del Mar.

Spain Day is held on Tuesday October 12 and All Saints on Monday November 1.

December has three days off, with Constitution Day on Monday December 6, the Immaculate Conception on Wednesday December 8 and Christmas Day on Saturday December 25.

