ALMERIA’s population grew more than any other Andalucia province in 2019.

The number of inhabitants increased by 11,125 in 2020 to the current 728,945 residents registered on their municipal padron compared with 2019’s tally of 716,820.

-- Advertisement --



The figures released by the central government’s Sub-delegation to Almeria reveal that 62 municipalities increased their populations while 36 registered a drop and four remained the same.

Almeria City has for the first time passed the 200,000 mark and now has 201,322 inhabitants while Roquetas is nudging 100,000 with a registered population of 98,433.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Almeria province is on the increase.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.