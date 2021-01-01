ALICANTE restaurant burns to the ground on New Year’s Eve.

The New Year has not started well for one business in Alicante, as a fire started in the La Montaña restaurant in Cocentaina. The premises were engulfed in fire shortly after 8 am on Thursday.

-- Advertisement --



Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze that was tackled by the Provincial Consortium of Alicante’s firefighters. They managed to bring the blaze under control quickly and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes.

The restaurant has been decimated by the fire that hit the warehouse area and has destroyed all the furniture including tables and chairs that were in the restaurant.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Restaurant Burns to the Ground”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.