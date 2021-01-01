ADOBE Officially Kills Off Flash By Discontinuing Support for all Flash products

Flash technology, at its height, in 2009, was, according to Adobe – the manufacturer and developer of Flash – installed on 99 per cent of PCs in the world with internet connections, running all the animations, computer games, and playing streaming videos on sites like You Tube.

As of today, Friday, January 1, 2021, Adobe will officially discontinue all support for Flash products, and anybody trying to use anything with Flash incorporated in it will get a message on their screen, “Since Adobe will no longer be supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020, and Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021, Adobe strongly recommends all users immediately uninstall Flash Player to help protect their systems”.

As far back as 2015, Google Chrome had already started automatically blocking some Flash content amid security concerns, and in 2017, Microsoft followed suit, discontinuing Flash support, “due to the diminished usage of the technology and the availability of better, more secure options”, while in 2010, Steve Jobs refused to use Flash in Apple’s new iphones and ipads, instead opting for the more modern, and stable performance of HTML5 technology for all of his mobile devices.

