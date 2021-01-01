A Quarter of London’s 32 Boroughs Want The Decision to Reopen Primary Schools Reversed Over Worries Of Rising Covid Cases.

Leaders of eight London boroughs have called for a reversal of the decision to reopen primary schools in the area. A letter that was compiled by the leaders of eight London boroughs, asked the education secretary Gavin Williamson to reverse the decision to reopen primary schools in selected areas.

In the letter, the leaders explained they are “struggling to understand the rationale” behind a move that ignored the “interconnectedness of our city”. They pointed out that COVID-19 infection rates are higher in some boroughs told to reopen schools than in others where they will remain closed. The leaders of the boroughs of Islington, Camden, Hackney, Lambeth, Lewisham, Greenwich, Haringey and Harrow all signed the letter.

Schools in the City of London and Kingston are due to reopen under current rules, however, those in 22 other London boroughs will remain closed.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said that primary school students being told to return next week was “nonsensical” and said he had written to the prime minister expressing his anger that local leaders were not consulted. “This is not the way to run schools in our city or our country and it’s another example of the chaotic and shambolic way that the government has dealt with this pandemic,” he said.

