2021 Welcomed in with Snowfall in Soria in Castilla y León

2021 was welcomed in with snowfall in the Spanish town of Soria in Castilla y Leon.

In what has been a year that will never be forgotten due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the Spanish town of Soria welcomed the New Year with snow. In what is the last snow of 2020 and the first to be seen in 2021, the people of Soria were treated to snowfall as the chimes rang out to ring in the New Year.

The snow started a few hours before midnight and residents made the most of the beautiful weather to enjoy snowball fights with family and even build snowmen for the little ones. Many returned home and wrote messages in the snow. The peaceful and serene start to the year will hopefully usher in a better year.

