Watch Video – SYDNEY rings in the New Year with fireworks while New Zealand hosts spectacular street celebrations

While much of the globe gears to say goodbye and good riddance to 2020, Much of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific islands have already welcomed the fresh start that everyone hopes 2021 will bring.

As Australia and New Zealand have seen their Covid numbers drop over recent months, their celebrations were a little more ‘normal’ than Europe and many other parts of the world can expect. Spectacular fireworks lit up the sky over Sydney’s Harbour Bridge, while crowds of revellers took to the streets in New Zealand’s Auckland to ring in the New Year.

‘I think everybody is looking towards 2021 as a fresh beginning and a fresh start,’ said Karen Roberts, one of the spectators at a bar near the Sydney Opera House.

At 10am this morning, the Pacific islands became the first countries in the world to welcome the New Year.

