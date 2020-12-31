Valencian President Addresses The Nation And Offers Message Of Hope

VALENCIAN president, Ximo Puig, addresses the nation on New Year’s Eve and offers people a message of hope

The president of the Generalitat Valenicana, Ximo Puig, delivered a heartfelt New Year’s Eve speech where he urged people to view the coming year as a new time of hope.

“Today ends a year that has taken us to the limit. So many dead so many sick, so much sadness … I want to share all my affection and a heartfelt hug with the 2,800 Valencian families who have lost a loved one. We will always remember them. We will never forget them,” he said

“I also encourage those of you in the hospital struggling to recover. Your health is what worries us most right now”, the President of the Generalitat expressed with a mixture of anger and sadness, also stressing that“ this pandemic has deprived us of health, family, work, and – sometimes – of freedoms ”.

The president also took the opportunity to highlight “three great strengths” that were evident in 2020.

Firstly, Puig said we should be thankful “that we have public servants in hospitals, in health centres, in care homes, in security forces and in classrooms who have risked their lives for unknown persons, and who have exalted our social welfare model”.

Secondly, he said he values the fact that the community has “a large network of companies, cooperatives, self-employed, workers fully committed to prosperity”, finally emphasizing that “the Valencian people, forgive the cliché, but it has proven to be an immensely strong, prudent and convinced people”.

The president also praised the Valencian people for practicing the “best kind of ‘patriotism’: the patriotism of values, civility and responsibility”.

