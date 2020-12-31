Valencian Child Arrested After Biting Mum For Not Buying Him A Scooter

VALENCIAN child arrested after biting and hitting his mum for not buying him a scooter

The National Police in a town in the Community of Valencia have arrested a 14-year-old child on Wednesday morning, December 30, for abusing his mother by hitting and biting her when she refused to buy him a new scooter. The boy’s mother called the police a few hours after he had attacked her, as officials found him furiously pounding of the door of the house.

Police arrested the Spanish boy on suspicion of mistreatment of a family member. As he had no prior police record, the child was handed over to the care of his grandmother after making an appearance at the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

