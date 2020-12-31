THE community of Valencia closes out the year on a sombre note with almost 3,000 coronavirus

With 2020 coming to a close, the Ministry of Health has confirmed the sad news that another ten people have died from coronavirus on December 31, bring the total number of deaths in the Valencian community up to 2,975. According to the latest data released by Ana Barcelo, 2,832 new coronavirus infections have been recorded – the third highest number in the entire pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



However, the pressure on hospitals appears to be remaining steady. Hospitals currently have 1,713 patients admitted; the highest number of hospitalisations is in Valencia with 1,042, followed by the province of Alicante with 518 and Castellon with 153.

On the afternoon of New Year’s Eve, president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, addressed the nation in a heartfelt speech where he praised health and social professionals for their hard work.

He said we should be thankful that: that we have public servants in hospitals, in health centres, in care homes, in security forces and in classrooms who have risked their lives for unknown persons, and who have exalted our social welfare model”.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia Closes Out The Year With Almost 3,000 Deaths”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.