Vaccines Useless After Staff ‘Intentionally’ Removed Them From Fridge

VACCINE doses rendered useless after a staff member ‘intentionally’ removed them from a fridge

A health care worker in Milwaukee has been sacked for destroying 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine by ‘intentionally’ removing them from refrigeration storage and failing to put them back. Advocate Aurora Health confirmed on Wednesday, December 30 that the employee was fired when this was discovered and that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

‘We immediately launched an internal review and were led to believe this was caused by inadvertent human error. The individual in question today acknowledged that they intentionally removed the vaccine from refrigeration.

‘We have notified appropriate authorities for further investigation. We continue to believe that vaccination is our way out of the pandemic. We are more than disappointed that this individual’s actions will result in a delay of more than 500 people receiving their vaccine. This was a violation of our core values, and the individual is no longer employed by us.’

