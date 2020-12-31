Unqualified Siberian Instagram Model Under House Arrest For Botched Lip Job That Left One Client Disfigured.

A Siberian Instagram model who performed cosmetic procedures without qualifications has been banned from leaving the city after botching a lip job. The Russian Instagram model, who moonlighted as a cosmetologist, has been banned from leaving her city for two and a half years after she was found to be performing lip jobs without a license, leaving one of her clients disfigured.

Anastasia Fokina, known to her followers as Anastasia Boyarskaya, ran a beauty clinic in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, 3,000km east of Moscow. The fake beautician turned her apartment into medical practice, performing lip injections on her clients – all without medical education and without a license.

Following a lip procedure gone wrong, in which a woman had to visit the hospital for treatment after her lips turned blue, Fokina was facing up to three years behind bars. Instead, the court opted to restrict her freedom for 30 months, banning her from travelling outside Kemerovo. She has also been prohibited from performing any more cosmetic procedures.

According to the victim, she had trusted Fokina due to the good reviews she had read online.

