Trouble In Spain’s Alicante As Locals Celebrate New Year’s Eve Early

TROUBLE in Spain’s Alicante as locals throng the streets in a bid to celebrate New Year’s Eve early

There has already been serious trouble on the streets in Alicante as locals and restaurant owners alike flout Covid restrictions in a bid to kick off the New Year’s Eve celebrations early. The government of Valencia imposed a ban on all parties and has prohibited bars and restaurants from having live music in an attempt to stop early mass gatherings before the curfew kicks in at midnight.

Local police describe crowds of people walking the streets in the city centre, and restaurants and bar on Calle Castanos and Plaza de los Luceros are thronged with people. Two well know establishments in Luceros have already been fined by police on the afternoon of December 31, one for exceeding capacity inside and the other for allowing customers to drink on the street. A third premises on Costa Blanca avenue was also sanctioned and police sources told Informacion they spent several minutes speaking with the customers.

President of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig yesterday promised heavy police presence throughout the festivities, and additional police and Guardia Civil have been manning the streets since noon.

