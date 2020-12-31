TRIBUTES paid to ‘trailblazer’ teen that died at father’s hands in a horrific murder-suicide. It is thought that the talented teen was murdered by his father shorty before Christmas.

Friends paid tribute to Tony Thomas, aged sixteen from Bishopbriggs, Glasgow after he died only two days before Christmas. Paramedics were called to Grainger Road where the family lived just after 4 pm on December 23. Neither Tony nor his father Seweryn, aged 40 could be saved.

Tony belonged to the Glasgow Kayak Club Sprint and Marathon Team and they paid tribute and said, “Thank you for being a part of the GKC family. You were the first member, the big brother, the trailblazer.

“While we’re no longer fortunate enough to paddle next to you, the memories you have given us will stay with us forever.”

Police have confirmed that post mortems have been carried out and that a murder investigation was launched, but that they are not searching for anybody else.

