Town seals the deal on land purchase for new recycling park

ARENAS Council has signed the deeds to purchase the land on the outskirts of the town where a new Clean Point will be located.

This new facility will offer residents a “safe and accessible” place to deposit different types of waste including glass, paper, plastic, furniture and appliances.

Mayor Manuel Rios said the new facility will be of great benefit to Arenas and assured the council “will continue working to provide the municipality with safer, more useful and adequate facilities that respect the environment”.


