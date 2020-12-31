SWITZERLAND denies rumours of the Covid vaccine causing the death of an elderly nursing home resident

Swiss medical authorities have come out in defence of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine after rumours have abounded that it caused the death of an elderly nursing home resident. A 91-year old patient reportedly passed away just five days after receiving the jab in Lucerne in Switzerland. Swissmedic confirmed the incident on Monday, December 28, but dismissed any connection with the coronavirus vaccine.

-- Advertisement --



“Clarifications by cantonal health authorities and Swissmedic determined that, as a result of the illness history and disease course, a link between the death and the COVID-19 vaccine was highly unlikely,” a statement said.

“Neither the medical history nor the acute course of disease suggests a direct causal link between the COVID-19 vaccine and the death,” it said.

While authorities confirmed that the resident’s cause of death would be listed as “natural causes,” Pfizer and BioNtech also released a statement, saying that their “thoughts are with the bereaved family.”

“Serious adverse events, including deaths that are unrelated to the vaccine, are unfortunately likely to occur at a similar rate as they would in the general population of elderly and at-risk individuals who are currently being prioritized for vaccination,” they said.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Switzerland Denies Rumours Of Covid Vaccine Causing Death”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.