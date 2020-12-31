Swearing Parrots Teach the Others How to Swear

LINCOLNSHIRE WILDLIFE PARK’S swearing parrots have started to teach the others how to swear.

The five African grey parrots gained attention from around the world after they moved into the Wildlife Park in August. The parrots started swearing at visitors, but when visitors found it funny and laughed at the birds, it only encouraged them.

The African greys had to be given a new home at the park where they could not be heard by visitors, but the new quarters back fired. The five parrots started to teach the other parrots how to swear.

Park chief executive, Steve Nichols said, “When they swear, we now get it in probably 15 or 20 different birds, all coming out with the wonderful language.

“When this horrendous situation with Covid disappears, we’re going to be setting up a discrete blue corner with a disclaimer before you walk down the path saying, ‘it’s not our fault what you hear’.”

The park is currently closed due to the coronavirus restrictions, but when it can re-open the swearing parrots with their soon to be made “discrete blue corner” are sure to be a hit.

