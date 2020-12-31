SPANIARDS watched an average of four hours of TV a day this year, which is an increase on 2019

With so many people stuck at home for months on end during the coronavirus, it comes as no surprise that the amount of time spent in front of the small screen in Spain has increased by 18 minutes compared to 2019. According to a provisional report released by Barlovento Communicacion, the average daily television consumption in 2020 was 240 minutes (4 hours) per hour. The survey examined the viewing habits of some 45,317,000 Spaniards over the age of four.

April 2020 proved to be the highest month in history for TV consumption, with some “exceptional” records of five hours and two minutes per person per day.

Television consumption in Spain has been steadily declining since 2012, according to the report, due to “the economic improvement in our country and the emergence of new forms of consumption through audiovisual distribution companies by ‘streaming’ and by other forms of digital media and Internet link”.

