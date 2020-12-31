Spain’s Madrid Could See The Largest Snowfall Of The Century Next Week, Say, Forecasters.

Madrid can experience the biggest snowfall of the century during the week of Kings, says meteorologist Isabel Zubiaurre. She explained that it is expected the largest snowfall of the century will fall on the capital next week.

Three Kings Day in Spain’s Madrid has been marked by snow on several occasions throughout this century. Two examples are the massive snowfalls of 2009 and 2018, but the snow, expected to fall next week, would far exceed what happened on those occasions.

“It is possible that neither you nor I have experienced a snowfall similar to the one that can fall in the week of Kings,” explained Isabel Zubiaurre. “The storm could cause snow to fall with a thickness of up to 20 centimetres in the city of Madrid, Toledo, Ávila or Segovia- therefore, on dates, special caution must be exercised,” she said.

The reasons behind the expected snowfall is the possible collision of a storm entering from the south with a mass of cold air that is forecast to arrive from the north. Both are likely to meet in the centre of the Peninsula and could cause a record snowfall in some areas of the centre. However, there is still a week to go, so the forecast may not be completely 100% reliable.

